Why it can be more interesting to learn online

Not so long ago, a lot of people were quite concerned about online teaching. They would prefer to see their teacher, and to be able to ask questions directly and to get their answer immediately. The asynchrony of online teaching was not truly attractive, and only a few dedicated learners were using the media. Times have changed and since more and more of us spend so much time on their screen, why not make it more profitable by learning something? The cultural habit to extract information from the internet is not discussed any more. For some, it is even the only way to get any information at all. Some people still prefer to read from a book or a newspaper, but anyhow they will still consult websites on the internet. So, how to be certain that a website like lewagon.com is the right choice?

How to select a website

Before any research of course you have to determine what you are looking for. You may throw yourself into the adventure of discovering a new skill in any domain. It goes from cooking to a foreign language, and, also, to degrees to allow becoming a professional. This is an important step to make, and before all, you should :

find tests to check if this is really for you;

check your finances;

assess how many hours per day you can devote to the training.

You have to take all the necessary time in the preliminaries, because it is important to succeed. Since you are going to be a learner all along your life, you have to find the right keys to be successful. Too many people jump in any project to get discouraged because they did not anticipate some difficulties, or they had no idea they had to commit time and become tenacious. Once you know for sure what are your goals, you just have to enquire through a search engine. Then, you will be kind of amazed by the myriad of websites offering what you are looking for. This must not stop you!

The best criteria can be listed as follows:

a long interview;

a free trial;

the possibility to get reimbursed;

quality labels;

a follow-up by a tutor;

the possibility to contact alumni.

Online studies do not mean you have to interact with no one. In fact, the follow-up and the quality of the dialogue may exceed what you may have experienced at some schools. The main difficulty for online schools is to retain their students. They have experience in how to support you and to help you to get over those bad days when you think it is all over for you. Also, it is nice to experience on free workshop to check how you can handle the online interface. This might lead to other questions for you, or the full reinsurance that you can do it. The scope of the degree will be assessed by quality labels and the positions of the different alumni. Use the sources of the school and go on social networks to check what everybody is mentioning the degree and how their career have evolved. This is the best you can do for your motivation!